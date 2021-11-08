The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) and Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) this week advised the public to be wary of a text-message scam claiming to be from the DMV.
DelDOT officials said they have received inquiries about the validity of a text message asking the user to “complete your REAL ID upgrade below” with a link to click. This is not a communication from the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles and should be ignored and deleted, they said.
The Delaware Department of Motor Vehicles does not send REAL ID verification notices via text message, nor is drivers’ personal information (such as driver license number, Social Security number or payment information) requested in this manner, they said.
Anyone receiving such a text is asked to report it to local law-enforcement.