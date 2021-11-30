The Delaware Department of Transportation and Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles this week issued an alert regarding a scam that has been sent via text message.
“DelDOT has received inquiries about the validity of a text message requiring recipients to ‘verify your COVID-19 vaccination status’ with a link to click. This is not a communication from the Division of Motor Vehicles and should be ignored and deleted.”
The Delaware Department of Motor Vehicles does not send vaccination status verification notices via text message, nor is personal information (such as driver license number, Social Security number, or payment information) requested in that manner, officials said. Anyone who receives one should report it to local law-enforcement.