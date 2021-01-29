Delaware’s Division of Revenue will begin processing 2020 individual income tax returns on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Delaware opens its filing season in tandem with the IRS, who have been delayed this year due to programming required in administering economic impact payments. Taxpayers may still file in advance of this date, and returns will be held until processing begins on Feb. 12.
In an effort to combat refund fraud, the Division of Revenue will be holding all personal income tax refunds until Feb. 25, 2021. For faster turnaround times, citizens are encouraged to file their taxes online at de.gov/filetax and request direct deposit. This year’s filing deadline for personal income tax will be Friday, April 30, 2021.
Taxpayers should be aware that Delaware does not maintain reciprocity agreements with other states, therefore is important that anyone who is not a Delaware resident, but who has worked in Delaware, understands that they must file a Delaware tax return. Delaware Residents who work out-of-state are required to file returns with Delaware in addition to the state where they worked. By law, Delaware employees should receive their W-2 employment forms by Jan. 31, 2021 for any job worked during the 2020 calendar year. Those who haven’t received a W-2 by Jan. 31st should contact their employer.
For filing information and more, please visit revenue.delaware.gov.