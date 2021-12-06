The Delaware Tourism Summit, held on Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington, provided the industry’s small business and non-profit organization professionals a day of learning designed to deliver both helpful knowledge and a boost of energy for businesses focused on moving ahead.
“In 2022, Delaware’s tourism industry has much to look forward to, and with your continued creativity, hard work and enthusiasm, we hope it will be a positive year for this industry,” Gov. John Carney told more than 160 attendees. “I want to thank all of you for the resilience and innovation you’ve shown during a challenging two years. It was difficult to take some of the steps we had to take during the height of the pandemic, but thanks to your resilience and innovation you came out stronger and ready for a bright future.”
Attendees at the one-day summit hosted by the Delaware Tourism Office gained training from local and national experts in DEI efforts, marketing, videography, social media analytics and even tips on reconnecting with co-workers in a post-remote world.
Keynote speaker Andrew Davis shared with attendees that they will continue to see increased demand in 2022 and provided best practices to Delaware’s destinations on how to sell and market their businesses during a time of information overload.
Delaware officials have estimated a 31 percent increase in hotel occupancy for 2021, and a 50 percent jump in hotel revenue, compared to 2020.
“We’re seeing visitors coming from new markets, like Pittsburgh, Chicago, Boston and Atlanta, which are areas that the Delaware Tourism Office targeted during an impactful awareness campaign in January of this year,” noted Delaware Secretary of State Jeff Bullock. “Through innovative strategies and working together across private and public sectors, we will continue to move the tourism industry forward which is a vital part of the state’s economy, contributing over 44,000 jobs statewide.”
At the Delaware Tourism Summit, Longwood International, a national market research firm, shared that Delaware is also attracting an increase in younger visitors, specifically those in the 18-34 age group, who now represent more than half of all visitors. Delaware also has a high rate of satisfaction among visitors that they said results not only in return visitors but economic development opportunities for relocation and business development.
Breakout sessions throughout the day showcased speakers from across the country, including Miles Partnership, AB&C Creative, Tourism Diversity Matters, 1440 Film Co., Coraggio Group and Carvertise.
“Over the past year, we have worked to provide resources and educational opportunities to the tourism industry based on their top concerns and challenges including the Summit, online webinars, an educational portal and the Destination Development Program,” said Liz Keller, director of the Delaware Tourism Office. “We wanted to end the year with as much information as possible so that our small business and non-profit organization professionals have all of the tools needed to make 2022 a success.”
For more information, visit the official Delaware Tourism website at www.visitdelaware.com or call toll-free at 1-866-284-7483.