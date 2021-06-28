The Delaware Tourism Office’s (Visit Delaware) efforts on behalf of the state’s tourism industry have been recognized with four industry awards.
In May, DTO was awarded a bronze Telly Award in the Travel & Tourism category for its Rediscover Delaware video campaign.
The Telly Awards, founded in 1979, honor excellence in local, regional and cable television commercials and video from each of the 50 states and five continents. The committee received more than 12,000 entries in 11 categories for the 42nd annual awards announced in May.
DTO’s Telly award follows its receipt of silver Addy Awards in three categories for the most recent edition of the innovative Delaware Discoveries Guide.
The Addy Awards, presented by the American Advertising Federation, recognize excellence in advertising. The competition attracts almost 35,000 entries each year.
“Tourism accounts for $3.7 billion in GDP and is a key part of Delaware’s economy,” said Secretary of State Jeff Bullock. “Delaware Tourism Office is always coming up with new and innovative ways to keep Delaware top-of-mind for travelers and the Rediscover Delaware campaign and Delaware Discoveries Guide capture all the exciting adventures that make Delaware a great place to visit and are perfect examples of how DTO works to help promote tourism.”
The Rediscover Delaware video campaign, which aired on television in Delaware and neighboring states, as well digital media outlets, was developed to not only showcase Delaware destinations but to also provide a look at how visitors and residents could explore safely last year.
“During the challenging times the tourism industry has faced it was vitally important that we developed cohesive and compelling messaging,” said Liz Keller, director of the Delaware Tourism Office. “The goal was to create a campaign that would show how people could explore safely while resonating with both Delawareans and out-of-state travelers on moments and places to rediscover.”
Neal Alfano, vice president and creative director of Miles Partnership, said it was an honor to work with DTO in developing the Rediscover Delaware video campaign especially during a difficult year such as 2020.
“Together we have enjoyed great success in both increased visitation and recognition from the creative tourism industry,” Alfano said. “This past year, with all its challenges, best represents the dedication and commitment of our partnership with Delaware. These awards are more than an honor, they are proof that upholding values and staying true to the brand can overcome any adversity.”
DTO’s printed Delaware Discoveries Guide has become one of the top resources for travelers deciding what to explore in Delaware.
With travelers searching for drive-to destinations and an increase in demand for information, the new guide presents travel ideas through an immersive experience with engaging photos and content. Delaware is one of the leaders in the tourism industry to self-publish a state guide without advertising, which allows for more inspirational content, officials said.
“The Delaware Tourism Office has distributed hundreds of thousands of guides to potential out-of-state travelers,” Keller said. “During the past year, we also distributed Explore Safely information as well-themed kits for travelers to receive all the safety essentials for their trip.”
The Delaware Tourism Office, 99 Kings Highway in Dover, part of the Delaware Division of Small Business, promotes tourism and economic growth in Delaware. For more information, go to VisitDelaware.com.