Gov. John Carney announces Tuesday that Delaware State Parks won the 2021 National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in park and recreation management, which Delaware also won in 2015. Pictured with the 2021 Gold Medal Grand Plaque are the Delaware State Parks staff who worked on the award application, from left: Shauna McVey, public information officer; Joe Ulrich, photography/videography manager; Laura Parks, land preservation technician; Martina Adams, special project coordinator; and Elena Stewart, land preservation specialist; and DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin, parks and recreation division Director Ray Bivens; and Carney; along with Parks section leaders Greg Abbott, manager of administrative services; Matt Ritter, manager of planning, preservation and development; and Grant Melville, manager of operations, maintenance and programming; and DNREC Deputy Secretary Lisa Borin Ogden.