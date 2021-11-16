Gov. John Carney joined DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin this week to announce that DNREC’s parks and recreation division has won the American Academy for Park & Recreation Administration (AAPRA) and National Parks & Recreation Association (NRPA) 2021 National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in park and recreation management. This is the second time Delaware’s state parks received the award, having won it previously in 2015.
In May, the Delaware, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas state parks systems were selected as finalists in the State Parks Division. The biennial Gold Medal award has only been given 13 times since its establishment in 1997. Delaware and Florida are the only state park systems to win the award more than once.
“To be awarded the National Gold Medal is a testament to the dedication” of the parks and recreation division, “and our state’s natural and cultural resources,” said Carney. “Delaware State Parks provide refuge for millions of Delawareans and visitors each year, and were critical to the public’s mental and physical health as we navigated the COVID-19 pandemic. Congratulations to the division on this well-deserved national honor.”
“Our entire state is incredibly proud of this significant national recognition of Delaware’s first class park system,” Garvin said. “I get the opportunity to see daily that the passion, dedication and commitment of the division … team (staff, volunteers and partners) that is second-to-none in stewardship of our award-winning state parks.”
This year is also the 70th anniversary of Delaware State Parks. Division staff said they do not know the exact factors that set Delaware apart in the competition but believe multiple items played into being selected as the 2021 Gold Medal state park system.
“Under the leadership of Director Ray Bivens, the Delaware State Parks system has seen tremendous growth and broken records in numerous areas, including camping/cabin stays, volunteer hours, park attendance and revenue.”
Bivens, named Delaware’s eighth state park director in 2013, received the 2021 National Association of State Park Directors (NASPD) Conference Distinguished Service Award on Sept. 10 during the NASPD’s annual conference.
Other distinctions that undoubtedly contributed to the Gold Medal recognition include:
- Delaware State Parks welcomes more than 6 million guests annually and has seen record breaking growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, campground nights booked grew by 57 percent, from 70,880 nights in 2012 to 111,376 nights in 2020.
- The division is committed to innovation, including creative public private partnerships such as the Fort Miles Museum, Big Chill Beach Club and the establishment of Auburn Valley State Park from one of the most contaminated and flood-prone sites in the state.
- The division’s impact on the economy includes support for more than 6,000 jobs through concessionaire and partnership agreements.
- The economic impact of visitors to the state includes $319 million in spending generated from Cape Henlopen, Killens Pond, Lums Pond, Delaware Seashore and Trap Pond state park campgrounds.
- Despite being 20 times smaller than any other finalist state, Delaware boasts a diverse state park system, featuring ocean parks such as Fenwick, Delaware Seashore and Cape Henlopen; urban parks such as Wilmington, Alapocas and Bellevue; historic parks such as Fort Delaware and First State Heritage Park; and a variety of other amenities, including Deerfield and Garrison’s Lake golf courses, Brandywine Zoo, Killens Water Park and the Indian River Marina.
“Our 2021 Gold Medal recipients show a remarkable resilience, as well as concern for their constituents and staff in continuing to provide critical services during this COVID pandemic,” said AAPRA Executive Director Jane H. Adams. “The pandemic has shed light on the essential services provided by park and recreation agencies.”
Agencies are judged on their ability to address the needs of those they serve through the collective energies of community members, staff members and elected officials. The National Gold Medal Awards program, sponsored by Musco Lighting LLC, honors communities in the United States that demonstrate excellence in parks and recreation through long-range planning, resource management, volunteerism, environmental stewardship, program development, professional development and agency recognition.
The award is given in coordination by the AAPRA with the National Recreation & Park Association. To learn more about the Gold Medal Awards, visit www.aapra.org.