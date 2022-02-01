DNREC announced on Tuesday, Feb. 1, that it had reached its cap of 17,000 Delaware standard surf-fishing permits issued for the calendar year. While no more standard surf-fishing permits, which allow fishing anytime, will be sold until the 2023 season, the off-peak permits introduced by DNREC last year are still available and allow fishing on all days except summer weekends and holidays.
In 2019, the state’s parks and recreation advisory council established a 17,000 cap on standard surf-fishing permit sales. The division implemented a first-come, first-served cap on the number of permits issued as the most equitable way to serve all beach users, and to manage a limited resource, while also protecting against overcrowding of parks beaches.
Off-peak surf fishing permits available
While sales of standard surf-fishing permits have ended for 2022, off-peak surf-fishing permits are still available. There is no cap on the number of off-peak surf-fishing permits, which were piloted in 2021, to be issued.
Off-peak surf-fishing permits may be used seven days a week during the off season, which runs from Feb. 1 to May 29 and again from Sept. 6 through Dec. 31. From Memorial Day through Labor Day, off-peak permits may only be used Mondays through Fridays; and Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day are excluded. The off-peak permit also allows entry into all Delaware State Parks without paying the daily entrance fee.
The off-peak permit fee for Delaware residents is $70, while the fee for out-of-state residents is $140. Delaware residents 62 or older will receive a discounted rate of $60.
To purchase an off-peak surf-fishing permit, go to www.destateparks.com or visit any park office within Delaware State Parks. Off-peak surf-fishing permits also serve as a Delaware State Parks annual pass that provides access to all 17 state parks. Park user fees, including surf-fishing permit fees, provide 65 percent of the division’s funding, and are used to operate and maintain the parks.
For surf-fishing rules, regulations and other important information, go to www.destateparks.com/adventures/fishing.