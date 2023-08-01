The Delaware Forest Service mobilized a three-person wildland fire engine crew from Blackbird State Forest on July 28 for a fire assignment to Wawona, Calif. Working with the Yosemite National Park’s Emergency Communication Center and various agencies from all over the country, the crew will be working on patrolling and isolating new fire starts due to human activity and lightning strikes.
The predicted fire danger for the area was extreme/high for the next seven days, with an active 841-acre fire currently burning in Yosemite National Park, which is creating closures in the area. The assignment will be physically demanding for the crew and will require their 45 years of experience in logistical and operational roles in order to isolate these new starts so that they do not turn into larger fires, officials noted.
July 31 was the first day of a 14-day assignment for the engine crew. The Delaware Forest Service will be looking to perform a crew swap around mid-August so that support can continue to be provided to the area. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, 64 large fires and complexes have burned 311,669 acres in nine states. More than 11,500 wildland firefighters and support personnel are currently assigned to incidents across the country.
