The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) announced this week that the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program plan had received approval from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. With approval in hand, the agency was scheduled to launch the program statewide in the next 45 days.
The Delaware Mortgage Relief Program, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and Homeowners Assistance Fund, will provide up to $40,000 in financial assistance to eligible households that experienced a COVID-19-related financial hardship that resulted in mortgage delinquency or forbearance.
“Every day, our staff works hard to help Delawareans achieve homeownership. Yet, it is important to know that is not where our support stops,” said Eugene Young Jr., executive director of DSHA. “This program will allow Delawareans to stay in their homes as we continue to recover from the pandemic.”
The Delaware Mortgage Relief Program covers the following delinquencies: mortgage, property tax, chattel loan, land lease, water and sewer utilities, homeowner or condominium association fees, and homeowner insurance. Eligible homeowners must meet certain requirements:
• Delaware resident who owns and occupies their home in Delaware as their primary residence
• Income at or below 150 percent of the area median income (AMI) or 100 percent of the median income for the United States, whichever is greater (find the AMI at https://www.huduser.gov/portal/datasets/il/il2022/select_Geography_haf.odn);
• Financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020, such as reduced income or increased expenses;
• Delinquent by at least 30 days, including any payments during a forbearance period.
Delawareans can download the Mortgage Relief Supporting Document Checklist at https://decovidhousinghelp.com/mortgage-relief-program/ to prepare for the program application.
For updates about the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program, Delawareans are being encouraged to visit www.demortgagehelp.com or call 1-888-303-4324.