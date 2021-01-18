As part of a new retailer claim center initiative, select Delaware Lottery retailers can now cash winning tickets up to $2,500, Lottery officials announced this week. Developed with convenience in mind, the program will allow players to cash higher dollar-value winning tickets in both the evenings and on weekends at locations throughout the state. Previous policies for prizes $600 to $2,500 were limited to more traditional business hours, Monday through Friday, at three redemption centers only.
“Previously, retailers could only cash winning tickets up to $599,” said Vernon Kirk, director of the Delaware Lottery. “We’re excited to make it even easier for players to claim prizes by allowing certain retailers to cash winning tickets of up to $2,500 at retailer claim centers.”
There will be 11 retailer claim centers across the state, with locations in all three counties. Four retailer claim centers will be designated in Kent County, four in New Castle County and three in Sussex County. Validated winning tickets can be paid to players by cash, check, money order or any combination thereof. To find a Delaware Lottery Retailer Claim Center and to get information on what documentation is required to claim a prize at a new retailer claim center, visit https://www.delottery.com/Claim-Prizes.
Because there’s no record of who purchased a winning ticket, officials advised, lottery ticket purchasers should always remember to:
- Sign the back of a winning ticket;
- Print their name, address and phone number on the back of the ticket;
- Keep their ticket in a safe place until they’re ready to claim it;
- Visit a Delaware Lottery retailer location or retailer claim center to claim their prize;
- All prize claims must have a valid physical ticket.
- Talk to a retailer claim center before validating a ticket or tickets. Once winning tickets are validated, the retailer cannot reverse the transaction.
For more information about how to claim prizes from the Delaware Lottery, visit delottery.com/Claim-Prizes.