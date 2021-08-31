Eugene Young, director of the Delaware State Housing Authority recently provided an update on available housing assistance for Delaware families following the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision removing federal eviction protections.
“We know the Supreme Court decision removing the federal eviction protections will exacerbate housing concerns for Delaware renter households,” Young said. “I want to emphasize that DSHA is here to help. We stand ready to continue to deploy much needed rental and housing stability assistance.
“As the first state housing finance agency to launch a statewide emergency rental assistance program in early spring of 2020, we responded immediately to the rental housing crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he noted. “Our efforts have had a dramatic impact in reducing evictions, stabilizing households and landlords.
“Assistance remains available, and we remain committed to helping Delawareans in need. Visit decovidhousinghelp.com to learn more.”
Since the start of the pandemic, the Delaware Housing Assistance Program (DEHAP) has provided rental support totaling more than $31 million to Delaware renters and landlords. In 2021, DEHAP has supported more than 2,700 households and is positioned to continue rapidly deploying this assistance, Young noted.
In addition to DEHAP, DSHA has provided other funding to support critical needs related to the pandemic, such as funding for legal services, assistance for homeless households to regain housing stability, support to provide non-congregate shelter in the height of the pandemic, food and other emergency assistance.
Delawareans should visit www.decovidhousinghelp.com to learn more about available assistance.