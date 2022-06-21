With the passage of House Bill 25(S), the same-day voter-registration bill, in the Delaware House of Representatives, representatives of the Delaware Voting Rights Coalition (DVRC) recently noted that same-day registration (SDR) eliminates the need for advance registration by allowing eligible voters to register and cast a ballot at the same time on Election Day or during an early voting period.
By combining registration and voting, SDR streamlines the voting process, eases the burden on voters, and increases voter participation, they said.
The DVRC is Delaware’s first statewide coalition of voting rights organizations and advocates, and is focused on encouraging voters and policy-makers to consider reforms that will improve access to voting.
“Forcing people to register at least 25 days before an election is an unnecessary barrier to voting that Delawareans have had to maneuver for far too long,” representatives said. “HB 25’s advancement out of the House is an important step in expanding access to the ballot; we hope that this bill will make its way through the Senate and become a permanent part of our state’s law in time for the 2022 general election. No voter should miss the chance to participate in our democracy simply because they didn’t meet an arbitrary registration deadline.”
The legislation was set to proceed to the state Senate after passage in the House.