As of the end of data collection for the 2020 Census, 99.9 percent of housing units and addresses in Delaware had been accounted for, with 64.9 percent of households self-responding and 35 percent being through enumerated in non-response follow-up.
The U.S. Census Bureau conducted an operational press briefing with senior Census Bureau leaders this week to discuss details of the once-a-decade count. The bureau completed data collection for the 2020 Census on Oct. 15 and is now working on post-processing efforts, aiming to deliver complete and accurate state population counts as close to the Dec. 31 statutory deadline as possible.
Non-response follow-up includes verifying respondent-provided addresses, resolving the status of vacant housing units, and other quality checks on self-responses and Census-taker work.
The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years. The 2020 Census counts everyone living in the United States as of April 1, 2020. In addition to determining the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives, Census results inform how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated for the next 10 years for public services and infrastructure, including emergency response, fire departments, schools, hospitals, roads and bridges.