The Delaware Department of Health & Social Services’ Division of Medicaid & Medical Assistance announced this week that it has extended Medicaid postpartum healthcare coverage from 60 days after the end of a pregnancy to 12 months after the end of a pregnancy.
The expansion is made possible through a State Plan Amendment approved by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in May. The expansion is retroactively effective as of July 2022. Delaware is one of 35 states to extend Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) coverage to 12 months following the end of pregnancy.
Previously, Medicaid enrollees who were pregnant received coverage through the end of the month in which their 60-day postpartum period ends. A provision in the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021 gave states the option to extend Medicaid postpartum coverage to 12 months. The provision was made permanent by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in December 2022.
Medicaid recipients will now be eligible to receive 12 months of ongoing postpartum healthcare coverage beginning on the date their pregnancy ends, regardless of the reason, through the last day of the month 12-months after the last date of the pregnancy. Individuals will remain eligible for ongoing postpartum healthcare coverage even if certain changes occur that may affect eligibility — such as a change in income or household/family unit.
“It is critical that families receive the necessary supports before, during and after pregnancy,” said DHSS Cabinet Secretary Molly Magarik. “By extending postpartum coverage to a full year, we can help ensure that Delaware mothers and babies have access to high-quality health care at a time when they may need it the most. This is an important step to reduce health disparities, improve long-term outcomes and build the foundation for a healthy life.”
In 2020, Medicaid covered 41 percent of births in Delaware, according to data from the Division of Public Health’s Office of Vital Statistics. Medicaid covers a higher percentage of births from mothers of younger ages — 74 percent from those 20 or younger and 51 percent from those 30 or younger.
The Medicaid program finances about 4 in 10 births in the United States and more than half of all children in the country, according to data from CMS. An estimated 509,000 Americans across 35 states and the District of Columbia now have access to extended postpartum coverage.
For more information on Medicaid in Delaware, visit https://www.dhss.delaware.gov/dss/medicaid.html.
DHSS also reminded Medicaid recipients that annual eligibility renewals restarted April 1, and that they should make sure that Delaware Medicaid has their most up-to-date contact information. Members should also watch their mail for letters from Delaware Health & Social Services, fill out their renewal form if they receive one and return it immediately. For more information, visit de.gov/medicaidrenewals or call 1-866-843-7212.