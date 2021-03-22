When this 3-year-old is 80, the seedlings planted here in 2020, as part of an effort to protect and restore 52 acres of forests and wetlands bordering the Indian River on Piney Neck, will be 100-foot-tall trees of a mature forest providing clean water to the river. The DNREC Division of Fish & Wildlife and the Center for the Inland Bays jointly funded and planted 16,600 tree seedlings to reforest 16 acres of the parcel in February 2020.