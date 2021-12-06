Annually, Dec. 7, has been proclaimed Delaware Day, in honor of Delaware becoming the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution in 1787, thus making Delaware the first state in the nation. This year, the Department of State’s Division of Historical & Cultural Affairs and the Delaware Tourism Office have launched the Delaware Day Adventure, designed as an engaging opportunity for visitors to explore Delaware historic sites.
On Dec. 3-12, visitors can explore five historical and cultural affairs locations, learn about and explore Delaware history and submit photos of their visits to the sites to win a prize.
The rules of the contest are as follows:
- If visitors submit a photo for all five locations, they’ll be entered to win a grand prize including an overnight stay at a top Delaware hotel, dining in Delaware gift cards and more.
- If visitors submit at least one photo, they’ll be entered to win a Delaware-themed prize pack, including two historical books, a Dover paperweight, a puzzle and a poster of Delaware featuring historic sites.
Visitors will receive bonus entries if they share their photo(s) on social media using the hashtag #DelawareDay.
The locations along the Delaware Day Adventure include:
- New Castle Court House Museum located at 211 Delaware St., New Castle;
- Old State House located at 25 The Green, Dover;
- Johnson Victrola Museum located at 375 S. New St., Dover;
- John Dickinson Plantation located at 340 Kitts Hummock Rd., Dover; and
- Zwaanendael Museum located at 102 Kings Highway, Lewes.
Each location will have a sign with a QR code posted from Dec. 3 through Dec. 12 to promote the adventure. All photos must be submitted to https://delawareday.delaware.gov/Delaware-day-adventure by Dec. 12. Winners will be notified by Dec. 17.
To learn more about the 2021 Delaware Day Adventure, visit https://delawareday.delaware.gov/Delaware-Day-adventure. For questions about the Adventure, contact Daniel Citron, HCA Historic Sites Team manager, at Museums@delaware.gov. To learn more about the history of Delaware Day, visit https://delawareday.delaware.gov.