Delaware childcare professionals now can submit applications to receive $1,000 direct payments from the Delaware Department of Education.
The State is using $10.6 million of its federal American Rescue Plan funding to pay for the bonuses, a first-of-its-kind initiative to show appreciation for and incentivize retention in a critical workforce. Those professionals who are 18 or older and work in licensed Delaware childcare programs, directly with children, for at least 20 hours per week for at least 90 days are eligible.
“These professionals support our earliest learners and their families,” Secretary of Education Mark Holodick said. “COVID-19 highlighted just how essential their work is every day. Many of our licensed childcare programs remained open throughout the pandemic, providing critical care for children and allowing their families to continue their work in our hospitals, correctional institutions, police and fire stations, and other essential jobs.”
The Delaware Department of Education spent recent months building a secure data collection system, which will be used to collect employee information and verify eligibility. The application will be open for two months, with all submissions due by July 29.
After being verified, licensed childcare professionals can expect to receive their payments in up to 10 days if they choose direct deposit, or up to 30 days if they choose to receive a check by U.S. mail.
Licensed childcare professionals can find more information and apply online at de.gov/childcarebonus.