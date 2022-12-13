In response to the overwhelming demand for assistance, the Delaware State Housing Authority will no longer accept new applications to the Delaware Housing Assisting Program (DEHAP) as of 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
The closure is designed to allow DSHA to process existing applications submitted up to that point. Tenants and landlords with open or in-progress applications submitted before 8 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2023, are being encouraged to monitor their emails, text messages and voicemails for status updates.
DEHAP assistance is not guaranteed, and applications or recertifications will be processed in the order received. Individuals experiencing emergencies, such as eviction with a set court date, immediate risk of homelessness or utility cut-off, can start a new application for assistance after Jan. 2, 2023, through one of the program’s 15 Community Navigators. The complete list of Community Navigators is available online at decovidhousinghelp.com.
The DEHAP Program is funded through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Program, which the U.S. Treasury Department distributed to Delaware in January (ERA-1) and May 2021 (ERA-2). ERA-1 funding expired on Sept. 30, and ERA-2 funds are allocated until 2025 unless exhausted prior. At the current rate of assistance being distributed, the DEHAP program funds are being depleted at an exorbitated rate, officials said.
To date, the DEHAP program has dispersed more than $122 million in rental and utility assistance, serving close to 22,000 Delawareans as they recovered from the devastating impact of the pandemic. For additional details or questions, call 1-866-935-0407 for more information.