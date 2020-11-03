The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) Traffic Signal Construction Section, in conjunction with Byers Contracting, was set this week to begin work at the Route 17/Roxana Road and Route 20/Pyle Center Road intersection.
The work will involve upgrading the existing signal with new equipment, signage and pavement markings at the intersection. The work will begin on Thursday, Nov. 5, and run until Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, pending weather.
Daytime northbound/southbound and westbound/eastbound intermittent lane and shoulder closures will occur from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on weekdays. During the construction, motorists should anticipate minor traffic delays, officials said. Flaggers will be on-site to direct motorists through the intersection. Motorists should drive with caution and slow down in work zones, officials advised.