With the signing of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) on March 11, State Treasurer Colleen Davis will now take the lead role in distributing the projected $85.6 million allocated to 55 local governments throughout Delaware.
Local funds totaling $19.53 billion from the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden will be distributed by the U.S. Treasury directly to the states for subsequent distribution to non-county, non-metropolitan governments.
Davis, as the custodian of Delaware funds, will receive the allocation for such local governments and make disbursements in accordance with ARPA, while Wilmington, Dover and the three county governments will receive ARPA funds directly from the United States Treasury.
“We are in contact with the federal government and are putting processes in place to ensure prompt distribution of ARPA funds to non-metropolitan cities and towns in Delaware,” said Davis. “We will coordinate with local officials and make every effort to expedite the distributions so they can begin helping constituents.”
Davis said the current timeline in ARPA calls for the federal government to release 50 percent of Delaware’s share of local funds (or approximately $42.8 million) within 60 days of the signing of the legislation. Under ARPA, the remaining 50 percent will be released no sooner than one year after the first disbursements are made.
“We are coordinating with the Department of Finance and the Office of Management & Budget, and are committed to creating a process to streamline the payments,” Davis said. “Everyone in our office will do whatever is needed to efficiently and securely get the funds where they are needed as quickly as possible.”