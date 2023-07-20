Delaware Treasurer Colleen Davis on Wednesday, July 19, launched her campaign for Congress in the Delaware at-large seat. Davis grew up in Sussex County with her seven siblings. At just 8, her life changed, when her father’s company fell victim to fraud and went bankrupt. Her family was evicted, lost their home and all of their possessions, and they moved from rental home to rental home and school to school. But thanks to the power of family, hard work and the care of her neighbors and teachers in Delaware, she said, she persevered and paid her way through college by driving an ambulance.
As a mom of three, and due to her own family’s early struggle, Davis said she knows that the state needs more representatives in Congress who come from the working class and are focused on fighting for families. She said she will continue her work to keep Delaware families safe and secure, and fight for children’s future by combating climate change, getting dangerous weapons off the streets and protecting democracy and a woman’s right to choose.
“When I was a little girl, my dad’s business went bankrupt, and my family lost our home and possessions, all the way down to my dollhouse. We moved to Delaware to start over, and went from rental home to rental home and school to school, and through the kindness of neighbors, teachers and parents, we got through. That struggle doesn’t define me, but it has driven me to help prevent other families from falling through the cracks,” said Davis.
“Serving as Delaware’s Treasurer has meant fighting for hardworking families, seniors and the vulnerable, to help keep them safe and secure. Now I’m running for Congress because we need leaders who know what families go through, who will protect our fundamental rights and fight for our children’s future.”
Through her personal experience and her work as Delaware Treasurer since 2018, Davis said, she has a deep understanding of what middle- and working-class families go through, and has fought to lower the cost of living in Delaware. She has worked to expand everyone’s ability to save for retirement through the creation of the Delaware EARNS program, and has expanded access to savings accounts and banking across underprivileged and vulnerable communities through her work to grow ABLE accounts, support of the Banking Desert Initiative and more.
As a former ambulance driver and physician assistant in neurosurgery and obstetrics, Davis has cared for a child killed by a violent gunman, single parents without insurance and women in need of critical reproductive care. She said she knows that healthcare must be accessible and affordable for everyone, and that no one should take away a person’s right to make their own medical decisions.
Davis lives in Sussex County with her husband, Anthony, and her three children, who are 17, 14 and 7.