State Treasurer Colleen Davis recently announced that money from the first round of funds allocated in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) is heading to the to 55 non-county, non-metropolitan governments throughout Delaware.
“As soon as President Biden signed ARPA, we began developing a process to make the delivery of funds to local governments as fast and efficient as possible,” said Davis. “Having a plan in place allowed us to easily exceed the deadline for distribution set in the legislation.”
The Office of the State Treasurer developed a secure online form for local government officials to submit budget information. Once received, the information was verified and the amount each non-entitlement municipality would receive was calculated. After that information is confirmed and payment processes are in place, the local government receives its funds.
A new dashboard on the State Treasurer website shows the progress of the distribution process. The Delaware ARPA Funds Dashboard provides information for each municipality, including budgetary information required to calculate the ARPA distribution amount and where each government stands in the process of receiving its funds. The dashboard can be found at de.gov/arpa.
Any municipality that has yet to complete the required process to receive its money should do so immediately, Davis said.
“The dashboard not only keeps the public informed about the process, it promotes transparency across the board, letting citizens know when their local officials get their money,” Davis said. “I felt these local governments receiving their own money needed to be a mandatory element of ARPA as the legislation was being developed, and I advocated for this important distinction from how money was distributed under last year’s CARES Act.”
Davis, an Executive Board member of the State Debt Management Network and a member of the Government Finance Officers Association, said both organizations supported the payments to the non-entitlement municipalities. Wilmington, Dover, the three Delaware county governments, and state government receive their ARPA funds directly from the United States Treasury.
“I also want to thank our colleagues in the Delaware Department of Finance and the Office of Management and Budget,” Davis said, “for their assistance ensuring a smooth process so the money can go to help as many Delawareans as possible in the ways their local governments deem most appropriate, as well as the members of our federal delegation for their help in communication with the U.S. Treasury.”