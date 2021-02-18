After receiving rider feedback at several outdoor Community Conversations and a virtual public hearing workshop, DART approved service and fare changes effective Feb. 14.
Changes in Sussex County include adjustments to schedule times to improve on-time performance and connections. For intercounty routes, schedule times will also be adjusted to improve on-time performance and connections, and Route 301 will serve the Boyd’s Corner Park & Ride to accommodate Route 45 riders. Select weekday and all Saturday trips will continue to serve Christiana Mall.
DART’s daily Beach Bus service will operate from Monday, May 24, through Sept. 12. Route 305-Beach Connection will operate Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from May 29 to Sept. 6, including Monday, July 5.
There are also adjustments to fares:
- Fare zones have been reduced from seven to three zones. The new boundary for each fare zone is the county line. For local routes that travel within Smyrna and Milford, and cross over the county line by a short distance, a one zone fare is charged.
- Price reduction for passes include daily passes reduced from $4.20 to $4 (1 Zone), from $8.40 to $8 (2 Zone), and from $12.60 to $10.00 (3 Zone for Route 305 only); seven-day passes reduced from $18 (1 Zone)/$24 (2 Zone) to $16 (per county); and 30-day pass from $65 (1 Zone)/$96 (2 Zone) to $60 (per county).
Additionally, DART has introduced a 20-ride ticket for $26 per zone (35 percent discount); available on the DART Pass mobile app only, as well as a student fare at $1 per zone, cash only. (Student is defined as a passenger above 46 inches in height who is enrolled in primary, secondary, private, parochial, charter, trade, college, community college, university or home-schooled full-time or part-time. Children 46 inches in height or under ride free with a fare-paying adult. Student ID is required for students 17 or older.)
The price for Agency 2-Ride (A1- Qty. 25) will increase from $38.89 to $40, not $50 as originally proposed.
DART has also announced the discontinuation of DARTCards, with sales ending Feb. 15. Cards will be accepted through Aug. 15. DART discontinued acceptance of SEPTA Key Cards on Jan. 1.
DART passes can be purchased on DART Pass mobile app, online at DartFirstState.com, by phone at 1-800-652-DART, by mail to DTC Individual Sale Orders, P.O. Box 1670, Wilmington, DE 19899-1670, and at sales outlets throughout the state. For locations, call 1-800-652-DART or visit DartFirstState.com.
The Delaware Transit Corporation, a subsidiary of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), operates DART First State. For more information, visit www.DartFirstState.com or call 1-800-652-DART. Real-Time Bus Information and DART Pass, the mobile fare payment option, are both available on the free DART Transit App (iOS and Android).
For specific route changes and more details, visit DartFirstState.com.