Warm weather and sunny skies can only mean one thing; it’s beach season, and with that comes the start of DART’s Beach Bus. As the 2021 summer season approaches, DART’s daily Beach Bus service will be on the road ready to provide a ride to visitors and residents.
The routes serve Rehoboth Beach and the Rehoboth boardwalk, Lewes, Long Neck, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany, Fenwick Island and Ocean City, Md., as well as Millsboro and Georgetown. As of Monday, May 24, buses will be running frequently, from early morning to late night, seven days a week, until Sept. 12.
All buses are cleaned daily, and hand sanitizer is available onboard the bus for riders. Masks are still required to be worn while riding public transit. In addition, buses are ADA-accessible and equipped with bike racks.
John Sisson, DTC’s chief executive officer, said, “With some of the restrictions lifted and people flocking to the beach, we’re excited to offer a safe and convenient option to get around the beach area, to the boardwalk, shopping, work and destinations late night. Our team is committed to providing transportation that gets riders to their destinations safely and aboard clean buses. In addition to nightly cleanings, we’re continuing mid-day bus cleanings at both the Rehoboth and Lewes Park & Rides.”
“The return of our Beach Bus service is welcome news for anyone traveling in eastern Sussex County and is a great alternative to avoid traffic delays during the busy summer season,” said Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski.
Visitors and residents are being encouraged to use one of DART’s Park & Ride lots. The Lewes Park & Ride is located at 17616 Coastal Highway, just south of Five Points. The Rehoboth Park & Ride is located off Route 1 at 20055 Shuttle Road, just north of the entrance to Rehoboth Avenue. Parking is free at both lots, and the bus fare is paid upon boarding. The one-way cash fare is $2, or ride all day with a Daily Pass for $4. Students pay $1 (cash only), and there’s also a 20-ride ticket available for $26. Frequent riders may choose to purchase a 7-Consecutive Day Pass for $16 or a 30-Consecutive Day Pass for $60.
DART’s Beach Connection, Route 305, starts operations for the season on Saturday, May 29, providing a ride from Wilmington to Rehoboth Beach on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through Sept. 6, with stops at the Wilmington Transit Center, Christiana Mall, Odessa Park & Ride in Middletown, Scarborough Road Park & Ride in Dover, South Frederica Park & Ride, the Lewes and Rehoboth Park & Rides.
One-way cash fares are $6 from Wilmington, Christiana Mall and Odessa, and $4 from Dover and South Frederica. Riders traveling from New Castle County are encouraged to buy a 3-Zone Daily Pass for $10 and from Kent County a 2-Zone Daily Pass for $8. The Daily Passes can also be used on all Beach Bus services, once at either of the Park & Rides. The Beach Connection is a motor coach offering 45 seats and two wheelchair positions, along with under-coach storage compartments for beach gear and luggage.
With the free DART Transit app, riders can plan their trip, view bus stops, get real-time bus information, and track the bus along its route. And, for faster boarding and convenience, riders can pay their fare with DART Pass, the contactless mobile payment app.
DART’s Get A Job/Get A Ride program provides new employees, seasonal and year-round, free transportation to/from work during their first month of a new job. The program is open to all businesses within Delaware that are designated as a GaJ/GaR partner. For more details and to register, visit DelawareCommuteSolutions.org/get-a-job-get-a-ride.
The Delaware Transit Corporation, a subsidiary of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), operates DART First State. For more information, visit www.DartFirstState.com or call 1-800-652-DART. Real-Time Bus Information and DART Pass, the mobile fare-payment option, are both available on the free DART Transit App (iOS and Android).