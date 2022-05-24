The 2022 summer beach season is right around the corner, and DART’s daily Beach Bus service is on the road, ready to provide a ride to visitors and residents. On Monday, May 23, buses will start running frequently from early morning to late at night, seven days a week, until Sept. 11. The routes serve Rehoboth Beach and the Rehoboth boardwalk, Lewes, Long Neck, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany, Fenwick Island, Millsboro and Georgetown, and Ocean City, Md. All buses are cleaned daily, and hand sanitizer is available onboard the bus for riders. In addition, buses are ADA-accessible and equipped with bike racks.
John Sisson, DTC’s chief executive officer, stated, “As we move out of the pandemic, I know people are excited to travel to our beautiful resort towns and enjoy our wonderful beaches. DART’s Beach Bus service offers a safe, fast and convenient way to travel around our beach towns. Compared to the high price of gas and parking, our $2 one-way ride, $4 daily pass, or $16 seven-day pass helps you save money, too.”
Visitors and residents are being encouraged to use one of DART’s Park & Ride lots. The Lewes Park & Ride is located at 17616 Coastal Highway, just south of Five Points. The Rehoboth Park & Ride is located off Route 1 at 20055 Shuttle Road, just north of the entrance to Rehoboth Avenue. The parking is free at both lots, and the bus fare is paid upon boarding. The one-way cash fare is $2, or ride all day with a Daily Pass for $4. Students pay $1 (cash only) and there’s also a 20-Ride Ticket for $26. Frequent riders may choose to purchase a 7-Consecutive Day Pass for $16 or a 30-Consecutive Day Pass for $60.
DART’s Beach Connection, Route 305, starts running on Saturday, May 28, providing a ride from Wilmington to Rehoboth Beach on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through Sept. 5, with stops at the Wilmington Transit Center, Christiana Mall, Odessa Park & Ride in Middletown, Scarborough Road Park & Ride in Dover, South Frederica Park & Ride, the Lewes and Rehoboth Park & Rides. One-way cash fares are $6 from Wilmington, Christiana Mall and Odessa, and $4 from Dover and South Frederica. Riders traveling from New Castle County are being encouraged to buy a 3-Zone Daily Pass for $10 and from Kent County a 2-Zone Daily Pass for $8.
The Daily Passes can also be used on all Beach Bus services, once at either of the Park & Rides. The Beach Connection is a comfortable motor coach offering 45 seats, 2 wheelchair positions, along with under coach storage compartments for beach gear and luggage.
With the free DART Transit app, riders can plan their trip, view bus stops, get real-time bus information, and track the bus along its route. And, for faster boarding and convenience, riders can pay their fare with DART Pass, the contactless mobile payment app.
DART’s Get A Job/Get A Ride program provides new employees, seasonal and year-round free transportation to/from work during their first month of a new job. The program is open to all businesses within Delaware that are designated as a GaJ/GaR partner. For more details and to register, visit DelawareCommuteSolutions.org/get-a-job-get-a-ride.
The Delaware Transit Corporation, a subsidiary of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), operates DART First State. For more information, visit www.DartFirstState.com or call 1-800-652-DART.