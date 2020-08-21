Paratransit riders can once again pay their Paratransit fare using tickets and cash starting Monday, Aug. 31, as the option to be billed for trips will no longer be available. Customers are encouraged to use DART Pass, the mobile fare payment app for a contactless payment option.
DART Pass is the contactless, cash-free and convenient way for riders to pay their fare. In addition, the DART Transit app offers the Paratransit ETA feature, which lets paratransit customers know when their ride will be arriving. The free app is available for download at the Apple Store and Google Play.
"The safety and well-being of our customers and employees is our top priority. We know the importance of connecting people to their destinations, safely and efficiently," DART leaders said.
DART continues to limit the number of passengers allowed on each bus at any given time, based on bus seating capacity. Riders must wear face coverings when riding any DART bus, fixed route or paratransit. Those not wearing face coverings will not be allowed to board the bus. Children 12 years and under are not required to wear a face covering nor are individuals who are unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition; children ages 2 and under must not wear them. Please practice social distancing when riding and please do not ride the bus if you are sick.
All DART buses continue to be thoroughly disinfected, as well as areas of frequent contact. DART Operators are provided with face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer for their personal use. Our public facilities and lobbies are continually being disinfected including counters, public seating, and door handles.
The Delaware Transit Corporation, a subsidiary of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), operates DART First State. For more information, please visit www.DartFirstState.com or call 1-800-652-DART. Real-Time Bus Information and DART Pass, the mobile fare payment option, are both available on the free DART Transit App (iOS and Android).