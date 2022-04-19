DART this week announced a “Try Transit” Day in celebration of Earth Day, for the public to ride any of DART bus services statewide for free, including Paratransit and DART Connect, on Friday, April 22. The event is designed not only as an opportunity to raise awareness for the planet’s environmental challenges but also to highlight the many benefits of using public transportation.
“We continue to make significant investments in our public transportation system statewide. From new transit facilities and amenities, such as free Wi-Fi and cashless transactions, ‘Try Transit’ Day is a great opportunity to rethink your daily commute or local trip without the need for a car to get to your destination,” said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. “Our more than 1,000 DART employees are ready to welcome you and help you get to where you need to be!”
“With the high cost to fill up your tank and the weather becoming warmer, it’s the perfect time to offer free rides to entice those who have never ridden the bus to see just how safe and convenient DART is. It’s also our way of welcoming back former riders, and saying ‘thank you’ to our loyal riders,” said John Sisson, CEO of Delaware Transit Corporation (DTC).
The theme for this year’s Earth Day is “Invest in Our Planet.” By investing in clean commuting, such as riding public transit, communities can do their part to reduce harmful emissions and reduce transportation costs, officials said. It is estimated that just one bus full of riders is equal to 45 cars on the road, each of which produces 22 pounds of carbon dioxide for each gallon of gas. Driving a car 2,000 miles less in a year also saves 3,300 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions. DART is encouraging everyone to become a “Clean Air” Partner in Transit.
DTC operates several electric buses throughout the state. Quieter than diesel buses, electric buses save thousands of dollars a year in fuel costs. By early 2023, DTC will operate 26 electric buses and be installing additional in-route chargers for use across the State. DTC’s electric buses will comprise 10% of its entire fixed-route bus fleet.
In 2014, DTC purchased five propane paratransit buses as a 2-year pilot. Today, the entire DART paratransit fleet is now using propane. Propane autogas reduces greenhouse gases by up to 25%; 60% less carbon monoxide; and fewer particulate emissions versus gasoline.
DART’s “Try Transit” Day is part of ongoing efforts to encourage the public to “Dump The Pump” by avoiding rising gas prices and saving money by riding public transit. Some other ways the public is being invited to do their share for cleaner air include:
• Share a ride with friends and fellow employees;
• Walk or ride a bicycle for short, easy trips;
• If you do drive, drive smoothly and avoid long idling and jackrabbit starts;
• Postpone refueling your car until the evening - and don’t “top off” your tank;
• Postpone mowing the lawn with gasoline-powered mowers until evening;
• Avoid lighting your charcoal barbecue with starter lighter fluid; and
• Use latex, rather than oil-based, paints.
The Delaware Transit Corporation, a subsidiary of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), operates DART First State. For more information, visit www.DartFirstState.com or call 1-800-652-DART.