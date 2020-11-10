Due to road construction on Monroe Street in Millsboro, DART Flex Route 902 will be on detour, beginning on Monday, Nov. 9, until further notice. A notice will be posted at the affected bus stop directing riders to the alternate boarding locations, officials noted.
The temporarily closed bus stop is at Monroe Street, at Brandywine Village Apartments (ID 3895). For outbound trips, riders should board at Washington Street at Monroe Street (ID 4034). For inbound trips, riders should board at Millsboro Village Apartments (ID 3878).