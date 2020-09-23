Due to a railroad improvement project, Washington Street in Millsboro will be closed at the railroad crossing, beginning on Thursday, Oct. 1, through Monday, Oct. 12. During that time, Flex Route 902 will be on detour. Notices will be posted at the affected bus stops, directing riders to the alternate boarding locations.
One of the two temporarily closed bus stops is on Washington Street at Monroe Street (ID 4034). Passengers should board at Monroe Street at Brandywine Village Apartments (ID 3895) instead. The second is at the Millsboro Town Square Shopping Center/Food Lion (ID 3876). Passengers there should instead board at the Mid Sussex Shopping Center (ID 3784).