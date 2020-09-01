DART this week announced operating changes for Labor Day, Sept. 7. DART's Beach Bus service and Route 305 Beach Connection will operate that day, with complimentary ADA-only service for Paratransit. All other fixed route and paratransit services will not operate.
Monday, Sept. 7, is the last day of operation for the seasonal Route 305 Beach Connection; however, the Beach Bus service will continue to operate seven days a week, until Sept. 20, with service to Rehoboth Beach and its boardwalk, Lewes, Long Neck, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany, Fenwick Island, Ocean City, Md., Millsboro and Georgetown.
To promote the use of contactless, cashless fare payments using the DART Pass mobile payment app, DART is offering further discounts on Daily, 7-Day and 30-Day passes on the app. For additional information on DART's services, visit https://www.dartfirststate.com/ or call 1-800-652-3278. With the free DART Transit app, riders can plan their trip, view bus stops, get real-time bus information, and see where the bus is along its route.
Riders must wear face coverings when riding any DART bus, Fixed Route or Paratransit. Those not wearing face coverings will not be allowed to board the bus. Children 12 or younger are not required to wear a face covering nor are individuals who are unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition; children ages 2 and under must not wear them.