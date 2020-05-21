With beaches opening in Sussex County this weekend, DART transit officials announced that Routes 201, 204, 206 and 215 will operate a weekday service schedule on Memorial Day, with paratransit operating complimentary ADA-only service. All other DART services, fixed route and paratransit, will not operate.
