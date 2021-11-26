A 38-year-old Dagsboro man, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed a $150,000 top prize from the Delaware Lottery’s The Money Game instant game on Nov. 17, at Delaware Lottery Headquarters. He purchased the winning ticket from Wawa No. 836 in Bethany Beach.
While the announced end of game sales for The Money Game was Oct. 31, winning instant game tickets may be claimed for a one-year period after the announced end of sales date.
The man said he started playing Delaware Lottery instant games just last year, and he has enjoyed trying all the different options ever since. He usually purchases three tickets at a time, he said. The man said he was completely surprised when this particular ticket ended up winning him $150,000, and he immediately called his sister to share the excitement of the moment.
“Congratulations to this lucky winner,” said Vernon Kirk, director of the Delaware Lottery. “Delaware Lottery players still have plenty of chances to win big, with $20 price point instant games. Bonus Money, Mega Cash and Fantastic Money Mania all have six-figure top prizes still remaining, and we’re excited to celebrate with the winners who claim them.”
When asked what he was planning to do with his winning, the man said he’ll use some of the money to pay off a few bills, then put the rest in savings.