Now that the Delaware Court system is in Phase III of reopening — using a separate phasing schedule than the State of Delaware uses — jury trials will resume.
Jury trials stopped in March due to the coronavirus pandemic but are scheduled to start again in Sussex County on Monday, Nov. 9, with signage, spacing between jurors, partitions in place, and use of hand sanitizer and masks, according to Sean O’Sullivan, who handles public relations for Delaware courts.
“Delaware courts have been working on trying to get jury trials back up and running. Jury services have been revamped entirely,” Sullivan said.
He said the courts moved to Phase III in their four-phase system on Monday, Oct. 5.
“Delaware courts operate independently from the State. We use our own phasing. For us, Phase IV is back to normal” since coronavirus restrictions began in March, O’Sullivan explained.
On Sept. 4, a news release announced that Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. had plans to resume jury trials in October and extend the pandemic emergency until Oct. 5.
In addition to resuming, the move to a modified Phase III would “allow court facilities and staffing to increase up to 75 percent capacity (up from 50 percent capacity in Phase II) and increase the number of people allowed in courtrooms to accommodate jury trials,” according to a news release.
“Since the pandemic struck earlier this year, the courts have made significant changes to address health and safety issues — screening all who enter our facilities, enhanced cleaning and disinfection, requiring masks and social distancing while in our buildings — and in our court facilities themselves — installing plastic shields in public areas and courtrooms and making hand sanitizer easily available. The jury plan builds on those changes and incorporates best practices to address the unique needs of jury service, allowing us to resume jury trials under the safest conditions possible,” Seitz stated.