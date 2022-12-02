Sussex County government offices will close to the public during the afternoon hours on Friday, Dec. 2, to allow employees to attend the annual Mildred King Luncheon.
County offices will close for public business at noon and remain that way during the remainder of the day. County offices, however, will be open for regular business on Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. until midday. Members of the public with business to conduct at County facilities are being asked to plan accordingly on that date.
County offices will return to their normal business hours Monday, Dec. 5.
The Mildred King Luncheon is held each December to recognize County employees for their service to the County government and the people of Sussex County. The annual luncheon is named in honor of former County employee Mildred King, who served Sussex County for nearly 30 years.