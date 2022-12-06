The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Philadelphia District has signed a feasibility cost sharing agreement with DNREC to initiate a new study for the Delaware Inland Bays.
The agreement, signed by USACE Philadelphia District Commander Lt. Col. Ramon Brigantti and DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin on Nov. 29, formally kicks off the Delaware Inland Bays & Delaware Bay Coast Coastal Storm Risk Management Study.
“Our District has a long history of supporting the First State, and I’m proud to continue that tradition,” said Brigantti. “We know there’s considerable risk along our nation’s coastlines and back-bay environments, and so it’s important for us to study ways to help manage that risk — that will be our focus with this effort.”
“This study presents us with a great opportunity to investigate flood risk and to develop mitigation solutions in areas that are seeing greater impacts from climate change,” said Garvin. “Through Delaware’s vital partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, we will be able to capitalize on the experience the Corps has gained performing similar studies throughout the northeast United States.
“With Delaware being the lowest-lying state in the nation, and with us already seeing and feeling the impacts from climate change, this collaboration with the Corps will allow us to explore creative solutions to help us manage these impacts,” Garvin said.
The study will evaluate various alternatives to manage risk from coastal storms that impact the Delaware Inland Bays and Delaware Bay coast. Alternatives must be technically feasible, economically justified and environmentally acceptable. The final product of the study will be a decision document in the form of a Chief’s Report, which may authorize design and construction opportunities.
The study area includes the Delaware Inland Bays (the set of interconnected bodies of water that are separated from the Atlantic Ocean by a spit of land) and the Delaware Bay coastline in New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties. The Inland Bays coastline area is approximately 77 square miles, and the Delaware Bay coastline is approximately 145 square miles.
In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act, a meeting will be held within the first several months of the study, to present the scope of the study and to solicit initial comments from the public, agencies and stakeholders.
BBLA advocacy efforts come to fruition
Representatives of the Bethany Beach Landowners Association (BBLA) celebrated the agreement this week, noting that over the past 18 months, the BBLA had advocated for state collaboration with the Corps as the non-federal partner on a “back bay study” to identify and evaluate solutions to the nuisance, or sunny-day, flooding that has plagued beach communities for many years.
BBLA welcomed the long-awaited announcement from the USACE Philadelphia District that an agreement was signed on Nov. 29 with DNREC, according to Mary Louise Embrey, BBLA director of communications and advocacy.
“As a leading advocate for Delaware’s participation in USACE’s offer for follow-up studies to the post-Sandy North Atlantic Coast Comprehensive Study, BBLA is encouraged that the Corps and DNREC are establishing a working plan to mitigate the environmental issues facing the lowest lying state in the U.S.,” Embrey said.
Nine states (Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia), and the District of Columbia, were invited to participate in the follow-up studies.
“Flooding is one of the top issues of concern for the BBLA membership, and I am proud that our team was able to work at the federal, state and local levels to help make the important study a reality,” said Ron Dobes, president of the BBLA’s Board of Directors.
“The BBLA Board will remain engaged stakeholders — monitoring the study progress and continuing to advocate for solutions to the specific challenges manifested in Bethany Beach and the surrounding areas,” Embrey added. “The final product of the study will be a decision document with expected authorized design and construction opportunities.”