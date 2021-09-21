This week could offer a chance to celebrate the end of summer with a big win. With no winning tickets sold for their latest drawings, as of Tuesday, Sept. 21, Powerball and Mega Millions both had jackpots of more than $400 million.
“As these jackpots and the excitement surrounding them continues to grow, we’d like to remind everyone to play responsibly,” said Vernon Kirk, director of the Delaware Lottery.
The last Powerball jackpot was hit on June 5 in Florida. Tuesday night’s drawing will be the 35th in the current jackpot’s run. The Mega Millions jackpot has also continued to climb after it last hit on June 8 in Illinois. If someone wins it on Wednesday night, it will be the 13th-largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history.
Powerball drawings are now held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 11 p.m. Tickets for Tuesday’s drawing are on sale until 9:45 p.m.
Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. Tickets for Wednesday’s drawing are on sale until 9:45 p.m.
Anyone who has a gambling problem or knows someone with a gambling problem can call the Delaware Gambling helpline at 1-888-850-8888 or visit the Delaware Council on Gambling Problems website at deproblemgambling.org. Free, professional and confidential assistance is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.