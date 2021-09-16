Increasing coastal resilience to sea-level rise through natural infrastructure and dredge material was the topic Sept. 14, in a webinar presented by DNREC, in partnership with the Delaware Living Shorelines Committee.
The webinar speaker was C. Rhett Jackson of the University of Georgia, graduate coordinator for the Warnell School of Forestry & Natural Resources, and a member of Institute for Resilient Infrastructure Systems and Network for Engineering with Nature.
Jackson discussed how barrier islands and coastal communities of the Gulf and Atlantic coasts must adapt to survive due to sea-level rise driven by global warming. His presentation described how these areas face increasing flood-related problems, issues with stormwater and sewer drainage systems, heavier damage during tropical storms and significant loss of land area.
In taking action on these issues, Delaware Living Shorelines noted, solutions have been developed including a mix of natural infrastructure projects, traditional infrastructure retrofits, and policy refinements.
Jackson’s presentation focused on how beneficial use of dredge materials can help reduce overall costs of sea-level rise adaptation. There is a dredge process called “thin layer deposition” being used along the New Jersey shore, for beach replenishment and barrier islands.
The webinar was part of an ongoing virtual series being presented by DNREC.
According to the USGS: “Coastal sediment management practices, such as dredging and beach nourishment, can have beneficial and detrimental impacts on the physical and ecological resiliency of barrier islands, particularly when sediment is removed from one barrier island system and placed in another, according to a report released today.”
USGS and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service have evaluated the impacts of sediment removal and placement within barrier islands, including those addressed by the Coastal Barrier Resources System. The system comprises relatively undeveloped coastal barriers along the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Atlantic Ocean and Great Lakes coasts that are depicted on a set of maps maintained by USFWS.
Barrier islands are the narrow low-lying landforms that are located at the interface of land and sea. They can play a key role in storm protection for coastal communities and infrastructure, and serve as important habitats for many coastal and marine species.
“The study identifies both beneficial and detrimental impacts from sediment management practices, depending on where and how they are applied within barrier island systems,” said Jennifer Miselis, USGS research geologist and lead author on the report.
Sediment management actions, such as beach nourishment — where sand is added to an area to expand beaches and dunes — are typically done for coastal hazard mitigation, erosion prevention and flood control. Beach communities, including those in Delaware, use beach nourishment techniques to replenish the shoreline and dunes.
Some of the key findings in the USGS report illustrate how some barrier island sediment management practices can have negative impacts on seafloor habitats, fish and other marine species, beach habitats and dunes, and the coastal sediment supply that ensures barrier island resiliency.
Jackson noted that a particular current interest of his is the relationship between riparian vegetation, channel structure and stream temperature. Given that best management practices are never fully effective, he said he has lately pondered the question, “How much water quality and habitat change is too much?” Jackson earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil and environmental engineering from Duke University and a doctorate in civil and environmental engineering from the University of Washington.