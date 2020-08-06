Sunny skies opened over Sussex County mere hours after Tropical Storm Isaias scrambled up the Atlantic Coast this week. The former hurricane had softened in North Carolina and dumped inches of rain over the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
But on Tuesday, Aug. 4, it veered to the west side of Sussex County, only dropping about an inch of rain on Eastern Sussex.
The wind is where the real damage came.
“We did have a roof blow off a tractor trailer while he was driving down the highway,” said Selbyville Police Chief W. Scott Collins. The driver didn’t initially realize it was his, but he turned around to check it out. “The guy pulled up and was like ‘I think that’s my roof.’ It was like a 30-foot piece of metal” that fortunately landed in the Route 113 highway median.
Tropical Storm Isaias blew quickly and violently through Delaware on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Most damage was caused by wind. Central and eastern Sussex County dodged most of the rain (only receiving about 1 inch max), but saw some flooding, rough surf, tornado warnings and power outages.
Ocean View Police responded to reports of a person hit by tree in Sea Colony, but it turned out to be less critical than expected.
South Bethany town staff were stunned to find 15 trashcans floating in the ocean on Wednesday morning. The beach patrol hauled them in.
“We brought two truckloads of garbage cans [believed to be] from Ocean City that were floating off the ocean,” said Maureen Hartman, who intended to toss the canisters, if they aren’t claimed soon.
The beach reopened on Tuesday afternoon, and Wednesday still had “some leftover storm surf, 2-3 foot — winds out of the south and a rip current,” said Ryan Dacey, SB Beach Patrol captain.
South Bethany had removed their own trashcans and Mobi-Mats from the beach walkways before the storm began. The entire town lost electric, and Coastal Highway had several traffic signals that went dark throughout the morning.
Some people were still without internet on Wednesday.
“After that passed, it was fine. It was pretty yesterday!” said Hartman.
“It moved through so fast,” which helped Sussex County avoid worse damage, Collins said.
Across the region, town maintenance crews and Delaware Department of Transpiration workers were busily patrolling the area and responding to blocked roadways, from Frankford to Bethany Beach to Millsboro. In Ocean View, one tree split and just missed two houses, and another divided and struck a pair of houses off Central Avenue, but didn’t cause significant damage, according to Ocean View Police Officer Russ Carter.
“There was nothing major. We lucked out, really. We didn’t get the heavy rains here. As far as wind, I think it pretty much went west of us, traveled up and went into the Dover area. We didn’t have flooding in our streets. We were concerned about the tornado warnings that were popping up but we kind of skated it,” Carter said.
“There is debris here and there. The main impact was the loss of electric but the majority of residents were back up Tuesday night,” he added.
This was echoed in Frankford, where Police Chief Laurence Corrigan said all power had been restored, with no major property damage; and Millville, where Town Manager Deborah Botchie said power was out at Town Hall from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. but she hadn’t received any reports of major damage; and Fenwick Island, where Mayor Eugene Langan reported a five-hour power outage that was restored late Tuesday afternoon, with damage limited to “small things, like roof shingles.”
Bethany Beach Police reported no major events.
Millsboro Police said the town received a lot of rain and wind that caused branches to fall. Dagsboro reported nothing out of ordinary following the storm, just crews cleaning up branches.
Town Manager Carol Houck said power was never lost at the administration and police building “with the exception of a brief flicker during the peak of the storm.”
“We have a contractual arrangement with a construction firm to send us trucks and staff to assist with storm events. They were on site yesterday mid-morning and worked through the day under staff supervision clearing trees from streets and hauling the debris away. All and all we are feeling pretty lucky with what we experienced and how our approach to handling the aftermath.”
John West Park survived, although it lost a major pine tree, and needed so much cleanup from downed branches that the town canceled Wednesday’s Classic Movie Night showing of “Grease, with no rescheduling.
OV Mayor John Reddington, in office for his first storm since being sworn in, in April, praised town employees for being out early: “Both the police and Public Works did a great job of cleaning up and minimizing disruptions. There were a lot of downed trees. Some fell into homes, a lot of damaged trees with fallen branches. I haven’t heard of any injuries.”
Power outages were widespread
More than 110,000 Delmarva residents lost power on Tuesday, including Delmarva Power and Delaware Electric Cooperative customers. By that evening at 6 p.m., over 56,000 did not have service, with most outages in Sussex and New Castle counties.
About 24 hours later, by the morning of Wednesday, the storm was passing Quebec, Canada, and power had been restored to all but perhaps 15,000 households in Maryland and Delaware. Over 500 were near Rehoboth Beach. Only 100 or so were in the Coastal Point coverage area.
“The most heavily damaged areas should be restored by Friday,” said Amber Burruezo, spokeswoman for Delmarva Power, adding that that when restoration takes longer, it’s likely due to significant damage to the infrastructure or grid equipment. Delaware and Maryland each had more than 58,000 various outage events.
“That number will continue to fluctuate, but many will be back up today, and we expect most to be back up tomorrow,” Burruezo said on Wednesday.
Delmarva Power has 525,000 customers in Delaware and Maryland. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Delmarva Power had restored service to more than 100,000 customers, and crews were continuing to work 12-to 16-hour shifts to see that the remaining 15,000 customers have power returned, according to a Delmarva news release. Emergency Response Organization was mobilized on Tuesday, damage was being assessed and work done to bring back service.
The storm impacted more than 118,000 Delmarva Power customers.
Delmarva Power’s storm restoration process is being followed, meaning life-threatening, safety and health situations are repaired first, including hospitals, nursing homes and fire and police stations. To report an outage or downed wire to Delmarva Power, call 800-898-8042 or text ADD OUTAGE to 67972.
Governor issues State of Emergency
Gov. John Carney on Tuesday issued a State of Emergency as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, to coordinate response and recovery efforts following the high winds, heavy rainfall, tornadoes and flooding.
“Several communities in Delaware experienced significant damage from Tropical Storm Isaias,” said he said. “We are declaring a State of Emergency to provide coordinated assistance for response and recovery efforts from this storm damage. Severe weather can happen quickly. I urge all Delawareans to stay safe, and prepare for any future weather events by visiting preparede.org.”
The State of Emergency allows the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) to direct and coordinate the resources to assist with response in the areas affected by the storm. The declaration directs the DelDOT and the Delaware State Police (in consultation with DEMA and the Secretary of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security) to close bridges and roads as necessary to protect the health and safety of Delawareans and travelers.