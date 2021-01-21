The U.S. Coast Guard and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources & Environmental Control (DNREC) reported on Wednesday afternoon that cleanup efforts in response to a report of oil on Towers Beach near Dewey Beach had been completed. The oiled debris was first reported Monday evening, they said.
With oversight from Coast Guard and DNREC personnel, 10 contractors from Lewis Environmental were dispatched to clean the oily debris, with cleanup efforts completed on Jan. 20. Approximately 100 pounds of oily debris was removed from the beach, officials said.
“The Coast Guard and DNREC take all reports of pollution seriously and work together to respond to reports in a timely and effective manner,” said Lt. Cmdr. Frederick Pugh, chief of incident management at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay.
Anyone who believes they have found oil on the beaches is being asked to contact DNREC’s 24/7 environmental hotline at 1-800-662-8802.