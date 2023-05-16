Community Legal Aid Society Inc. (CLASI) recently obtained a fair-housing victory in the Delaware Supreme Court on behalf of an elderly tenant with disabilities, in a collaborative effort by CLASI’s Elder Law and Fair Housing programs.
In Kravis v. Justice of the Peace Court 17 and MHC McNicol Place LLC, the Delaware Supreme Court ruled that under state and federal fair housing laws, tenants with disabilities can request a reasonable accommodation from a landlord at any time prior to eviction. As a result, the Supreme Court determined that the Justice of the Peace Court made an error of law in evicting CLASI’s client without first considering his request for a reasonable accommodation of his disability.
“This is an important win for tenants with disabilities facing eviction across Delaware,” said Sarah Rhine, managing attorney of CLASI’s Housing Unit and the head of CLASI’s Fair Housing Program. “The Court’s decision recognizes vital protections contained in our fair housing laws, and will help to ensure that some of our most vulnerable residents can avoid eviction and stay in their homes.”
CLASI’s client is an elderly man who had suffered a traumatic brain injury and several strokes, and he spent two years in a hospital and nursing home. His grandson and the grandson’s girlfriend moved in with him to provide caregiving assistance. His landlord brought an eviction action against him in the Justice of the Peace Court because it did not approve of their living with him, as required by his lease.
CLASI argued that its client should not be evicted because he needed live-in assistance with his activities of daily living, due to his disabilities. Both the federal and state Fair Housing Acts prohibit discrimination based on disability, and they require landlords to make “reasonable accommodations” in rules and policies if necessary to allow tenants with disabilities an equal opportunity to use and enjoy their housing.
The client requested what was deemed a reasonable accommodation from his landlord during the court proceedings, asking that his family members be allowed to live with him to provide caregiving assistance. The landlord rejected the request. The Justice of the Peace Court refused to consider his reasonable accommodation request as a defense to the eviction, saying that he should have made the request sooner. It awarded possession to the landlord.
On appeal, the Delaware Supreme Court agreed with CLASI’s argument that the Justice of the Peace Court should have considered its client’s reasonable accommodation request as a defense to eviction and evaluated whether the request was reasonable under the Fair Housing Acts. Although the client had not made the request until after the landlord started the eviction case, the Supreme Court ruled that that was sufficient, stating that “[i]n the context of an eviction action, the request can be made any time before the tenant is ‘actually evicted.’”
The Court then ordered that CLASI’s client receive a new trial before the Justice of the Peace Court to determine if his accommodation request was reasonable.
“Congratulations to CLASI attorneys Olga Beskrone, Charles Clark, Richard Morse, Anthony Panicola, Jennifer Pérez and John Whitelaw, whose combined efforts helped to achieve this important victory for Delaware tenants,” officials said.
Read the Court’s full decision at https://courts.delaware.gov/Opinions/Download.aspx?id=346420. Learn more about CLASI’s Elder Law Program at http://www.declasi.org/elder-law-program/. Learn more about CLASI’s Fair Housing Program here: http://www.declasi.org/fair-housing/.
Founded in 1946, the mission of Community Legal Aid Society Inc. (CLASI) is to combat injustice through creative and persistent civil legal advocacy on behalf of vulnerable and under-served Delawareans. CLASI provides free legal representation to people with disabilities, people 60 or older, people with low incomes, and victims of crime and discrimination to help clients obtain shelter, government benefits, educational services, medical services, orders of protection from abuse, legal immigration status and other civil legal remedies. CLASI has offices in Wilmington, Dover and Georgetown. Learn more at: http://www.declasi.org/.