DART Paratransit riders can once again pay their Paratransit fare using tickets and cash starting Monday, Aug. 31, as the option to be billed for trips will no longer be available. Customers are being encouraged to use DART Pass, the mobile fare payment app for a contactless payment option.
DART Pass is a free app available for download at the Apple Store and Google Play. In addition, the DART Transit app offers the Paratransit ETA feature, which lets paratransit customers know when their ride will be arriving. Visit the Apple App Store or Google Play store for the free app.