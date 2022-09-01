During a stop in Sussex County last week, U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) discussed issues of interest to coastal residents, including increased federal protections for bay beaches and more funding for ocean beaches damaged in nor’easters.
Carper met with reporters from the Coastal Point and the Cape Gazette in Lewes on Monday, Aug. 23. The recent passage by the U.S. Senate of the Water Resources Protection Act (WRPA) was top-most on Carper’s list of things he wanted to talk about, since it includes provisions that:
• Update the Army Corps of Engineers’ authority to provide more support to Delaware beaches following hurricanes, as well as “non-named” storms, such as nor’easters;
• Authorize the Corps to protect and restore federal land, including Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge;
• Make Delaware a “priority area” for implementation of shoreline and riverbank protection and restoration projects by the Corps;
• Authorize a $50 million environmental infrastructure project in Delaware for improvement in sewers, stormwater treatment systems, drinking water and other related systems;
• Establish a Tribal & Disadvantaged Communities Advisory Committee to advise the Corps on better ways to help economically-stressed communities; and
• Help disadvantaged communities to join Corps projects to elevate homes, by allowing the payment of temporary relocation benefits.
Carper spokesperson Katie Grasso said the hope is that the WRPA will pass the full Congress in the beginning of September.
If passed, part of the WRPA known as the SHORRE Act, which was sponsored by Carper, will mean any storm that “prevents the adequate functioning of a beach” will be eligible for assistance by the Corps.
A provision in the WRPA will also set the division of funding for beach renourishment between federal and local agencies to 90 percent federally-funded and 10 percent non-federal. The traditional split for ocean beaches has been 65 percent federal and 35 percent non-federal funding.
“The Army Corps of Engineers is invaluable to Delaware,” Carper said. Of the WRPA overall, he said, “We’ve got a lot going on here, for Delaware.”
Carper said he personally has begun following weather patterns internationally and is alarmed by extreme weather across the world.
“The question is what are we going to do about it,” he said. “It turns out, there’s a lot we can do about it.”
He said carbon emissions are the source of many environmental issues, and that recent legislation addresses many of the causes, including encouraging purchase of electric vehicles by providing a $4,000 tax credit for used electric vehicles and increasing the use of electric vehicles as public transportation.
“There’s a lot of used electric vehicles coming on the market,” Carper said. “And there’s a lot of middle- and lower-income people that would like to buy them.”
He said the DART bus fleet in New Castle is now 25 percent electric and that “we are making huge investments in school buses” that are electric, which he said are healthier for students and for the environment.
There’s also clean hydrogen technology, in which hydrogen is separated from oxygen and used to power large trucks for which electric power is not feasible, Carper said, adding that several Delaware companies are “helping to lead the charge” on clean hydrogen.
Carper, who is a native of West Virginia, said he is keenly aware of the impact the move from coal as an energy source has on job in economically challenged areas.
“We have an obligation to look out for the least of us,” he said.
In Delaware, he said, efforts to train employees for new technology include partnerships between businesses, schools and government agencies.
“We’ve got to do a better job” of preparing students for jobs in a changing economy, he said.
Carper’s Sussex County spokeswoman, Karen McGrath, pointed to a program that is part of the annual Wings & Wheels event in Georgetown, called Pathways to Aviation Careers, in which local students get exposure to potential education opportunities in the field.
“Our airplane mechanics and pilots are all aging, and there’s a huge shortage of them,” McGrath said. “So the idea is to get kids interested in aviation careers” as early as middle school.
She also mentioned an upcoming program that connects Sussex Technical High School and the U.S. Coast Guard, which will allow students to be immersed in related career skills.