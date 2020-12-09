U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.), top Democrat on the Senate Environment & Public Works Committee, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, applauded House passage of the Water Resources Development Act of 2020 (WRDA 2020), which would authorize $10 billion in new federal investment to build new water resource development projects across the country, with significant resources authorized for projects in the First State.
From improving and expanding water infrastructure to investing in disadvantaged communities, replenishing beaches and improving coastal resilience, WRDA 2020 — coauthored by EPW Ranking Member Carper and Chairman John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) in the Senate and Transportation & Infrastructure Committee Chairman Peter Defazio (D-Ore.) and Ranking Member Sam Graves (R-Mo.) in the House — would deliver major wins for Delaware, Carper said.
“Like the water that moves ships from the Port of Wilmington to ports across the globe, our nation’s water infrastructure is essential to the movement of our economy,” said Carper. “Ports, shipping channels and other Army Corps of Engineers projects support economic growth, facilitate commerce, sustain jobs and create new ones, too. … This reauthorization of the Water Resources Development Act will expand and enhance investments in Army Corps’ projects throughout the country that help us safely navigate our waters and protect our communities from flooding and storm damage.”
“As the lowest-lying state in the nation, climate change poses profound threats to Delaware,” Carper continued. “This legislation will help to fortify communities in the First State against the worsening impacts of climate change and expand funding to rebuild our beaches. I thank Chairman DeFazio and Ranking Member Graves for working with Chairman Barrasso and me on this legislation.”
Among its provisions, Carper said, WRDA 2020 will:
• Protect Delaware’s beaches from storm damage and assist with their renourishment;
• Promote resiliency projects in communities throughout the First State to address the impacts of climate change; and,
• Ensure the operation and maintenance of Delaware’s ports and waterways, including the Port of Wilmington and Indian River Inlet.
For more in-depth background information on WRDA 2020, click here. For additional background about the major wins for Delaware in WRDA 2020, click here.