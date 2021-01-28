Carney talks virus, economy, budget in State of the State

The coronavirus pandemic and Delaware’s budget and economy were among topics Gov. John Carney focused on during his 2021 State of the State Address, delivered on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
“Over the course of this pandemic, and especially over the course of the past few weeks, we’ve all wrestled with existential questions for the state of the state, here in Delaware, and of course nationally. What is the role of the state? What happens when life and liberty are in conflict? What does it mean when those charged with safeguarding our nation’s democracy threaten it?
“The past year brought us a once-in-a-generation public health crisis, civil unrest and racial tensions. A contentious — but free and fair — election. And a violent attempt to overturn that election. It’s understandable then, to feel concerned about the state of our state. Or that the state of our state is tenuous, weak, or even on the decline,” Carney said during the virtual speech as he stood behind a podium with the state seal on the front of it.
“I am here today to offer a clear counter message. Over the past year Delawareans have worked hard, kept our focus, strengthened our resolve and looked out for one another,” he said.
Carney said he is confident and proud of Delaware, a state he described as resilient, and added he is grateful for determined and strong residents.
Concerning the budget and economy, he said there was a $200 million surplus in the state last year at this time, but by April it was gone, leaving the state to face a “looming deficit.”
“Unlike most other states, Delaware was ready. With your help, we spent the previous three years getting ready,” he said.
“With many of you, I hosted town hall meetings in communities across our state. We promised to build a long-term, sustainable budget, a budget that would work for Delaware families, and we kept that promise. We built up our reserves while making investments where needed the most.
“When the COVID-19 crisis hit, we balanced our budget without cutting critical services, without raising taxes on Delaware families or businesses, without borrowing money to pay our bills and without laying off state employees or cutting their pay, as so many other states were forced to do.”
This year, he said, he will again propose a budget that “links state spending to the growth of our economy.”
Repeating what he often says at weekly press briefings that focus on coronavirus updates, that both a healthy community and a healthy economy are needed for the health of the state, Carney said in spite of a global economic downturn and a pandemic, “our unemployment rate in Delaware is just over 5 percent now (and) that is a positive sign for Delaware workers.”
“In March, restaurants workers across our state suffered a serious blow. They faced the sudden loss of a job because of our COVID-19 restrictions. Restaurant owners worried about the loss of a family-owned business. The same is true for folks who make their living in bars, hotels and arts venues. In many ways, these places are the heart of our communities — and they drive our $3.5 billion tourism industry,” he said.
During the pandemic, he said, Delaware has used almost $200 million in federal CARES Act funding to support restaurants, bars, hotels, gyms and other small businesses, and another $210 million to replenish the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.
“This will protect small businesses from a tax hike in the future that otherwise would be necessary,” he said.
As governor, he said, his highest priority is to ensure the most vulnerable students get the education they need. The Opportunity Funding program was designed to offer classroom-based support for low-income students and English learners as well as for educators.
He thanked his, wife, Tracey, for focusing on children through the First Chance Initiative, to ensure students were fed even when the pandemic meant they couldn’t go to school.
He also thanked Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long for working with the Behavioral Health Consortium and “breaking down the stigma of substance use disorder and mental health challenges.”
“They’re providing families with resources and support. And they’re distributing the life-saving drug, naloxone, to prevent overdose deaths. During the COVID crisis, the lieutenant governor also led the effort to support homeless Delawareans. She organized volunteers and went out on the street, herself, in full PPE to screen and test and then quarantine those who needed it,” he said.
He lent support to the Black Lives Matter movement, said the state used CARES Act money to put 3,000 out-of-work Delawareans through a rapid retraining program “to get them back on their feet,” said the state banned choke holds and plans to get body cameras to every police officer in the state.
The priority, though, is to “beat this pandemic,” he said, adding as of Tuesday, 1,049 Delawareans have died from the virus and that more than 7 percent of the population has been infected.
About 200,000 Delaware residents are being tested each month.
“This year has taken a toll on each of us. And our state has had to withstand enormous pressure and strain. But we as a state have survived. We’ve proven that if we each do our part, together, we can get through this. Hope is here. We’re getting the vaccine to as many Delawareans, as fast as we can. And we have a new President who we all know so well, and we know we can trust.
“We will get through this. And with your help, in this next year, we will thrive,” he said.