As he presented his proposed $4.7 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2022, Gov. John Carney listed goals as balancing the budget without cutting critical services and not raising taxes for families or businesses, borrowing money or laying off state employees — all while maintaining the state’s admirable triple A bond rating.
The budget, Carney said during the presentation on Tuesday, Jan. 26, reflects state leaders’ priorities “for a strong Delaware and a strong education for children, for the health and wellness of our community.”
“It has never been more important than in the last 10 months to protect our quality of life, our nature resources and our environment — all of which are part of this budget,” Carney said.
The General Assembly will pass appropriation bills and the governor will sign the budget by June 30. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
Commenting on the toll the pandemic has taken on Delaware, Carney said state leaders “were able to achieve, last spring and through the summer, better conditions than most states, through the surge we saw after Thanksgiving.
“This week we’re seeing some positive news. We may have peaked. I cross my fingers on that one. Hospital rates are going down and the number of positive cases each week are going down and the number of tests we do are going down, too,” he said.
The state has received $965 million in federal CARES Act funding and 83 percent of it has been used to support Delaware businesses, including $238 million for the Unemployment Trust Fund, $178 million for Delaware relief grants for small businesses, $135 million for child care assistance programs and $132 million for testing and contact tracing.
Highlights of Carney’s proposed budget include the following:
- $30 million in one-time funding for testing, contact tracing and vaccinations to fight the coronavirus.
- $3 million to match $8 million in federal funds to expand the Public Health laboratory.
- $3.6 million in one-time contingency funding for body cameras for police officers.
- $22.7 million for state employees, including funds to phase in a minimum wage of $15 per hour for state employees.
- $12.5 million as the state’s share of the Medicaid program.
- $2 million in additional funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
- $810,000 to expand the Delaware Treatment Referral Network.
- $3.5 million for the aging and those with disabilities.
- $50 million for the Clean Water Initiative.
Millions for school infrastructure, including $34.6 million for the Indian River School District and $14.2 million for the Cape Henlopen district.
Carney said when he was sworn in as governor in January 2017, the state had a $400 million budget deficit. He hosted 20 or 30 town hall meetings throughout Delaware, he said.
“One of the things we heard loud and clear was folks were willing to do their part in regard to taxes as long as the government did its part managing those precious budget resources,” he said.
Carney said the $400 million deficit was closed “without cutting critical services or raising taxes.”
“All the things we do in state government depend on a strong and growing economy. If we don’t have a strong and growing economy, your neighbors don’t have the jobs they need and the government doesn’t have the services it needs during these difficult times,” Carney said.