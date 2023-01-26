Delaware is a great state — and the home of the president of the United States — an upbeat Gov. John Carney said while presenting his annual State of the State address last week and announcing that he had observed Delaware Day on Dec. 7 by visiting the Nanticoke Indian Museum in Millsboro and the Stayton Family Farm in Lincoln.
He introduced former Nanticoke chief Natosha Carmine, who was in the audience on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the State Senate Chamber in Legislative Hall.
“The museum houses artifacts from pre-Colonial times. If you haven’t been to the museum, you need to go,” the governor told the audience, adding that the farm is now being operated by the 12th generation of the family.
“Stayton family roots go deep,” he said, explaining that the family received the land from a grant in 1728 by William Penn and the farmland has been preserved. With neighboring farms, it is part of 1,000 acres that have been preserved and “is a great example of what we are trying to achieve with preservation,” Carney said.
He had good news for teachers and students, and received applause when he announced his proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year includes a 9-percent pay increase for teachers who work directly with children and their families, as well as a 3-percent increase across the board for all educators. Competition for the best teachers is more intense than ever, so they have to be paid more than in surrounding states, he said.
Educational goals include children being able to read at grade level by third grade, be proficient in math by middle school and graduate ready for a college or a career.
“But that isn’t always happening. All our children deserve a high-quality education,” so his upcoming proposed budget “will include an additional $50 million for opportunity funding for low-income children and English learners,” he said.
He first revealed the proposed pay raise for educators during an announcement on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Nellie Hughes Stokes Elementary School in Dover, where Carney also said the State will invest more than $10 million to increase Purchase of Care rates to 100 percent of the 75th percentile of the 2021 market rate, to better support programs and children in need; pursue a policy change to expand applicant eligibility for Purchase of Care to 200 percent of the poverty level, to reach more children; double funding going to the Early Childhood Assistance Program of $12.2 million, to serve more 3- and 4-year-olds and provide programs with more resources; and allocate funding for House Bill 33, to lower preschool special-education student-teacher ratios.
Also during the State of the State address, the governor praised his wife for working with children and literacy.
“Over the past year, she has worked with First Change Delaware, worked in lockstep with family services to address challenges of children, coordinated work around childhood hunger in Delaware and nationally,” he said, crediting her for organizing a fall summit on youth and mental health on Washington, D.C., and allowing young people speak to federal leaders.
He and his wife welcomed Dolly Parton to the Wilmington Public Library in May.
“If there was any doubt — all Delawareans love Dolly. More importantly, more than 26,000 Delaware children are currently enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and we want to push that number even higher,” and to support the youngest learners and their families, he said.
Although there are disagreements in government, he said, Delaware residents want elected officials to “focus on the work, not on disagreements,” and to work on what matters in their everyday lives, including good jobs, quality public schools and vibrant communities, he said.
“I have never been more confident about where we are headed as a state. Over the past six years, we have made a lot of progress to manage taxpayer dollars. Delaware remains a great place to live and raise a family, to live and work. Every year, I come before this body to present my priorities for the year ahead. … I believe our success as a state must start with building a strong economy. We know a good job solves a lot of problems,” he said.
Years ago, Seaford was considered the “Nylon Capitol of the World,” with a plant that provided families that provided jobs to feed thousands of families, he said.
Employees could afford homes, raise families, fund college tuition, secure retirement, bring skilled workers to Sussex County, attract nurses, doctors and good teachers. But by the mid-1980s, “things started to decline,” he said.
The workforce of 4,500 began to dwindle, and eventually there were fewer than 700 jobs at the nylon plant, sending ripple effects throughout Sussex County and leading to a dormant economy.
“For many years, many of us looked for ways to turn things around,” he said.
The State has invested in Seaford, and last month leaders announced a major development project at a blighted shopping center there, he said.
Six years ago, he signed an executive order to change the way the state attracts new jobs and businesses, he said, “and we created a Division of Small Business to focus on companies like HX Innovations in Wilmington, using software to analyze muscle activity to reduce sports injuries and improve performance,” and the Delaware Prosperity Partnership was formed.
In Middletown, ground was recently broken on a pharmaceutical plant that will offer 500 full-time jobs.
The state has economic challenges ahead, he said, but the biggest challenge is “filling the job openings that are out there,” he said.
For his career in public service, he said, “There has always been more people looking for jobs than jobs available. Today, it is just the opposite. Employers have 37,000 job openings in the state, and there are 21,000 Delawareans looking for a job. I’ve never seen a situation like this before. … Across executive agencies, we have 2,000 job openings, and it’s harder than ever to find good candidates. Every state in the country is facing similar challenges, so our ability to compete has never been more important,” he said.
He thanked President Joe Biden, who, he said, couldn’t be there for the State of the State and a few people laughed, prompting the governor to stop and say, “The president has been in this chamber. I saw it myself.”
Investments will be made in Dover, Milford and across the state, he said.
“If we want to expand economic opportunities and build a competitive workforce, we need to start in our schools, and we all know this,” he said.
Delaware’s heritage is important, he said, adding that there will be state investments to protect drinking water, a push for electric cars, 1 million trees planted — one for each resident of Delaware — and work to stop gun violence and littering.
“We live in too beautiful of a state to put up with the litter problem we have here. I can’t stand it. I often stop my car to pick up litter on the side of the road. It drives my passengers crazy, and my security, too, don’t like it very much. … We should stop throwing it out the window,” he said.
“After three long years, it’s great to be here in person with a full room, a full house once again,” he said, also recognizing the Army National Guard, whose members were deployed to hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout Delaware last year during a COVID surge.
“I don’t know what we would have done without them. … Never before has the National Guard been called on to do so much for our country and our state as in the past few years,” he said, calling for applause to honor the National Guard.
He also recognized his sisters, Liz and Claire, who were attending the event, representing his family, and thanked supporters for asking about his mother, who wasn’t able to be there.