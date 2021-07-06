Gov. John Carney on June 30 signed a $4.7 billion 2022-fiscal-year operating budget for the State of Delaware, a sustainable financial plan that makes historic investments in Delaware public schools and sets aside $286 million in new savings to prepare for future economic and revenue downturns.
The operating budget, House Bill 250, includes funding for expansion of Delaware’s Opportunity Funding program to provide additional classroom-based support for low-income students and English learners statewide. By the 2025 fiscal year, funding for the program will more than double to $60 million annually.
Also on June 30, Carney signed a $1.3 billion capital budget — the largest capital infrastructure plan in Delaware’s history. Senate Bill 200, the capital budget, includes more than $245 million for school construction statewide, and makes investments in roads and bridges, farmland preservation, clean water upgrades, economic development, state parks improvements and high-speed broadband expansion in rural communities.
“This is a sustainable budget that makes investments where they’re needed most, including in our public schools statewide, and prepares us for the future,” said Carney. “We’re also making our largest-ever infrastructure investments, which will create good jobs and attract economic investment across our state. And we worked with legislators to set aside additional reserves to make sure we’re again prepared next time we face a crisis.
“I want to thank the chairs and members of the Joint Finance and Bond Bill committees for their thoughtful work on this budget in such an unusual year,” he said.