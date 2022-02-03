Gov. John Carney on Jan. 27 presented his recommended budget for the 2023 fiscal year, virtually, sending the General Assembly a plan that he said will strengthen Delaware’s economy, expand opportunity, and supporting Delaware’s families and workforce.
“We made it through the worst of the pandemic without cutting services or raising taxes. Responsibly managing our state budget is more important than ever. This budget proposal will do just that,” said Carney. “Delaware will come out stronger through this pandemic. That’s why we’re investing in economic development to prepare our state for the economy of the future. That’s why we’re continuing to invest in Delaware’s children, families and workforce. And that’s why we’re investing in protecting Delaware’s natural heritage. I want to thank members of the General Assembly for their partnership and for their consideration of this budget.”
Highlights of the recommended budget include:
• General Fund Operating budget totaling $4.9 billion, limiting growth to 4.6 percent;
• Sets aside more than $15.2 million in reserves (after projected cash to bond bill and grant in aid);
• Appropriates $215 million toward one-time items in a separate supplemental appropriation bill;
• Takes continued steps toward providing compensation and pay equity for state employees;
• Increases Opportunity Funding investments in schools for low-income students and English-language learners;
• Continues investments in clean water, economic development and fulfills commitments to new school construction in all three counties;
• Continues to fund secure and modern spaces for Kent and Sussex County courthouses;
Under the budget’s provisions designed to prepare for the economy of the future, it invests $60 million in economic development, including $30 million in strategic fund, $10 million in site readiness, $10 million in graduation lab space and $10 million in transportation infrastructure fund.
Its environmental initiatives invest $404.7 million in environmental justice, including $30 million in ag-lands preservation and open space, $7.5 million in shoreline and waterway resiliency and $367.2 million in clean water (including federal support from the American Rescue Plant Act).
Budget recommendations related to children include:
• Investing $339.9 million in funding school projects, including $19.8 million for the Wilmington Learning Collaborative and Redding Consortium;
• Increasing funding by $4.5 million for low-income students and English learner students toward achieving the goal of doubling opportunity funding by 2025;
• Investing $20.6 million to support mental health service units for elementary schools;
• Investing millions in Delaware’s higher-education institutions, including capital improvements, technology upgrades, scholarships and investments into the Higher Education Economic Development Investment Fund.
Budget recommendations aimed at supporting Delaware families include:
• $1.4 million to support extended post-partum Medicaid coverage;
• $1.5 million for the development of a therapeutic foster care program;
• Nearly $1 million to support the growth of Delaware Healthy Children Insurance Program (CHIP); and
• $3.7 million to support expungement programs.
Delaware workforce provisions include:
• Investing $88.7 million in compensation and pay equity to move toward a $15 minimum wage for State workers, increase to merit pay scales or 2 percent pay increase;
• Supporting healthcare workers, with $500,000 to increase funding for the healthcare provider State loan repayment program and $300,000 to permanently fund the mental health services loan forgiveness program;
• Supporting childcare providers and workers with $11.5 million in increased support for childcare providers and workers.