In recognition and memory of state Sen. Richard Cordrey’s service to the State of Delaware, Gov. John Carney has ordered the Delaware flag at state buildings and facilities be flown at half-staff until sunset on Aug. 27.
“I was sad this week to learn of the passing of Sen. Richard Cordrey — a one-of-a-kind leader in the Delaware General Assembly,” Carney said. “Sen. Cordrey is the longest serving Senate President Pro Temp in Delaware history, serving for 19 years. He was the ultimate Southern Delaware gentleman who was well liked and respected by Delawareans across our state.
“He brought a certain grace to his work as a leader in the State Senate and as Finance Secretary for Gov. Minner. His influence on Delaware’s economy — especially his efforts on financial stability — will have a lasting impact on our state.
“Sen. Cordrey also used his experience as a Sussex County farmer to support Delaware agriculture and to bring a conservative approach to fiscal matters. The State of Delaware is in a stronger place because of his service. Sen. Cordrey will be sorely missed.”
U.S. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) said, “I am sad to learn of the passing of former state Senator Richard Cordrey.
“Cordrey, a farmer for more than 50 years, understood the value of hard work and dedication, and he brought those principles to the politics of Delaware. After a start in the state House, he moved to the state Senate and became its longest-serving President Pro Tempore. Retiring from the position in 1996, he continued to serve the First State under Gov. Ruth Ann Minner as her Secretary of Finance.
“I got to know Rich and Mary Jane early in my public service career. I respected his work ethic, his dedication to Delaware, and his decades of service to Millsboro and our state," Coons said. “His outstanding service is still felt to this day, and I, along with Delawareans across the state, will miss his impact. Annie and I send our deepest condolences to his surviving sons, Rick and Steve, and to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”