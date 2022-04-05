Gov. John Carney on Thursday, March 31, issued a revision to the Public Health Emergency order and extended the order another 30 days, to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs, and to allow continued staffing flexibility at hospitals and long-term care facilities.
The revision enables the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services to maintain the State of Delaware’s eligibility for low-income Delawareans to continue receiving enhanced federal food benefits.
Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.